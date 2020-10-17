GUJRANWALA, Oct 18 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan was still a defaulter of millions of rupees of a gas company.

He said gas was consumed at an unauthorised petrol pump, established on the state land illegally by the PML-N leader.

Talking to the media, he said Khurram had constructed the petrol pump on the National Highways land through a fake no objection certificate (NOC) in 2008, adding that his unauthorised petrol pump had got an NOC on forged documents.

He said: “As goats pretend to be lions, that petrol pump was established on the place where the press talk was being held.”

Shahbaz Gill said the nation was proud of its armed forces, which were protecting the geographical boundaries of the motherland, adding that the brave armed forces had presented great sacrifices for the country. “Our army is our defence,” Shahbaz Gill said.

The Gujranwala gathering was a circus which was staged two days ago to protect the looted wealth, Gill said adding that Maryam Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified by the courts. She staged a drama in the guise of a public meeting, he said.

The special assistant to PM said the past rulers, including prime minister and chief minister always developed personal relations instead of safeguarding the national interests.

He said that Nawaz Sharif disliked several chief justices as well. He also developed differences with four army chiefs during his tenure.

Shahbaz Gill said that there was no denying the fact that the people of Gujranwala were very brave. He said that due to their city’s strategical location on the map of the country, they were directly facing a threat from the enemy.