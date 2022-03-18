Khan,a role model for entire Muslim Ummah: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Communications Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Friday said Imran Khan was a role model not only for the Pakistani nation but for the entire Muslim Ummah.

While responding to the statement of PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb, he said Nawaz Sharif had vast experience of living in the Prime Minister’s House as he had been in and off the seat for quite a number of times.

He said those who came into power by using unethical means and money in the past were expelled.

“Sharif’s used to steal mandates through unethical means. After Nawaz was disqualified from the seat, he started the ‘Mujhe kyun nikala’ campaign,” he added.

Gill said but Prime Minister Imran Khan had come to serve the people who had entrusted their confidence in him in the elections.

“PTI will also form the next government after the no-confidence motion will be rejected,” he said.