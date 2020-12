ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chairman Chela Ram

Kewlani Wednesday condemned the burning and demolition of Hindu temple in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, he asked the concerned officials to take immediate action against the

culprits and brought them to justice.

The incident was a conspiracy to pitch Muslim and non-Muslims against each other.