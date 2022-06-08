Kazakhstan ambassador calls on Minister for Communications

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (APP):The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan H.E. Yerzhan Kistafin called on Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood here on Wednesday.

Senior officers from the Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority were also present, said a press release.

Talking to the visiting guest, Asad Mahmood said, Pakistan and Kazakhstan are bound in age-old cultural and religious values and the time to revive this relationship as per requirement of the existing conditions.

To this effect, people to people contacts and exchange of delegations may pave the way to bring both the brotherly countries closer. He said, there are vast opportunities of working together in the construction sector.

To achieve the targets in the prevailing environment, coordinated planning on bilateral, regional and global level is the dire need of the time. He said, landlocked republics will avail access to rest of the world through development of Gwadar Port which will bring about socio-economic uplift in the whole region, Asad Mehmood added.

Expressing a deep sense of gratitude, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin said, in the recent past an international gathering was arranged in Kazakhstan on philosophy and services of Dr. Muhamamd Iqbal, poet of the east.

Besides an international trade conference was also arranged participated by more than 120 international traders including Turkey, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. He said Kazakhstan takes interest in developing close relationships with Pakistan in various economic sectors. The visiting ambassador desired to enhance the trade volume by one billion dollars with Pakistan.