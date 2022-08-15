Kashmiris on both sides of LoC observe India’s independence day as black day

MIRPUR (AJK): Aug 15 (APP): The Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world observed India’s 75th independence day on Monday as a black day to reaffirm their hatred against New Delhi’s forced and unlawful rule, and the presence of its occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) for over seven decades.

Anti-India rallies and demonstrations in all small and major cities and towns of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and IIOJK marked the day.

The participants of rallies wearing black armbands and holding black flags marched on the roads and streets to express their hatred against India. Black flags were also hoisted atop private and public-sector buildings by the Kashmiris in both parts of Jammu and Kashmir, according to reports.

The speakers in the rallies urged the international community, including the United Nations, to pressurize India to reverse its unilateral action of August 5, 2019 to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir state, and put an end to grave human rights violations.

They also called upon the global community to pressurized India for resolving the Kashmir issue as per the UN resolutions and let Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination.

They said Kashmiris observed 15 August as black day to condemn India’s undemocratic act of constantly denying Kashmiris their right to self-determination, besides to apprise the international world of India’s ongoing worst reign of state terrorism in IIOJK and history’s most ferocious atrocities unleashed against the Kashmiris.

Anti-India rallies were staged and processions were taken out in Muzaffarabad and all other nine district headquarters of Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimbher, Palandri, Rawalakot, Haveili, Jhelum and Neelam Valley by the people belonging to all walks of life to show disapproval of the Indian imperialism and its illegal occupation of J&K.

In Mirpur, major protest rally of black day was brought out from the District Courts under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee Mirpur — the grand forum of all public and private organizations representing all segments of the civil society.

Addressing the rally at Central Shaheed Chowk, speakers called upon the civilized world to perform its global responsibilities for peaceful solution of protracted Kashmir issue by paving the way for early grant of the right of self-determination to Kashmiris.

In Muzaffarbad, a large number of citizens, waving black flags and wearing black armbands, gathered outside the Central Press Club amid heavy rain to protest against India and its illegal military occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speakers on the occasion said that India had no moral justification to celebrate the independence day while usurping the freedom of the Kashmiri people.

They said that on this day, Kashmiris did not take to the streets just to mark black day, but to give their direct decision on the single political question of Kashmir’s accession that they want an abrupt end to India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir, and to decide their future according to their free will.