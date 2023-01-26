Kashmiris observing India’s Republic Day as Black Day today

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and world over are observing India’s Republic Day, today as Black Day to impress upon the world to take notice of New Delhi’s continued denial of right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

Call for observance of the Black Day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

The day is being marked by a complete strike in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and anti-India demonstrations and rallies in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and world capitals to give a strong message to the international community that Kashmiris consider India as a usurper of their fundamental rights.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, rallies and demonstrations are being arranged at District and Tehsil level.

In capital Muzaffarabad, Kashmir Liberation Commission and Pasban e Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir have arranged rallies to observe Black Day.