ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP): Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LOC) and the world over are observing the Jammu Martyrs’ Day, with renewed pledge to thwart Indian machinations and to continue the martyrs’ mission till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, hundreds of thousands of Kashmiri’s were massacred by the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh, Indian Army and Hindu extremists in different parts of Jammu region while they were migrating to Pakistan during the first week of November in 1947.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Abdul Ahad Parra, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Gulam Nabi War, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami and Democratic Political Movement in their statements termed the Jammu massacre as the worst chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

They said that Kashmiris were determined to take the mission of their martyrs to its logical conclusion at all costs.

An analytical report released by KMS in connection with the Jammu Martyrs Day, today, maintained that the chain of killing that started from Jammu in 1947 is still continuing in IIOJK and so far over four hundred thousand Kashmiri’s had been martyred for demanding their right to self-determination.

It added that Hindutva forces were trying to repeat 1947 Jammu massacre in Kashmir as well.

Meanwhile, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiris in Pulwama district. The troops martyred two youth and injured two civilians during a violent cordon and search operation in Pampore area of the district.

One of the injured civilians succumbed to his injuries at SMHS hospital in Srinagar. The occupation authorities snapped internet service in several areas of the district.

A peaceful protest was held outside the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar after Juma prayers to demand immediate release of Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who is under continued house arrest for more than 15 months.

The protest was led by members of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid. Anjuman Auqaf Vice President and Khateeb of Jamia Masjid, Ahmad Syed Naqshbandi, while delivering the Friday sermon termed the prevailing situation in IIOJK as extremely grave.

On the other hand, speakers at a roundtable conference organized by APHC-AJK chapter at its office in Islamabad, today, to pay homage to Jammu Martyrs said that the Kashmiris were determined to continue their struggle till they were granted their inalienable right.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir and Jammu and Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement held rallies in Muzaffarabad and Bagh in AJK, today, to pay tributes to Jammu Martyrs of 1947.

The protesters raised high-pitched slogans against India and in favour of Kashmir’s freedom from Indian yoke.

Hurriyat AJK leaders, Mustafa Muhammad Hussain, Ghulam Muhammad Safi and Advocate Parvaiz Ahmed Shah addressing a function organized by Sialkot Bar Association eulogized the sacrifices of Jammu martyrs.