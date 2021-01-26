Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day

MIRPUR (AJK): Jan 26 (APP): Kashmiris on Tuesday observed the Indian Republic Day as black day to reiterate complete dissociation towards India and to apprise the world of the urgency of the early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute in line with aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The day also marked severe hatred and protest against the continued long Indian subjugation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as well as against the continued massive human rights abuses in the valley.

Kashmiris observe the Indian Republic Day as black day every year to protest and apprise the world of the continued brutalities and massacre of the innocent Kashmiris and the massive violations of human rights by the Indian occupying forces in IIOJK and the importance of early peaceful resolution of the 74 year old Kashmir dispute.

This year, too, Kashmiris observed the Indian Republic Day as black day at the time when the hardliner Modi-led Indian government, by violating all international norms and commitments on the global issue of Jammu Kashmir, scrapped special status of the internationally-recognized disputed status of the Jammu Kashmir revoking article 370 and article 35-A of her (India) constitution through August 5, 2019 sinister act at the gun point through fresh deployment of at least a million of its occupational military and para-military troops in IIOJK, turning the occupied valley the largest prison on the planned for the last 17 months.

Besides the observance of the day also aimed at to apprise the world community of the continued hostile attitude of India denying Kashmiris their legitimate right to self determination and deviating all international norms escaping from the peaceful solution of the much delayed Kashmir issue.

Call for observing black day was given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and various freedom-monger Kashmiri parties and was fully supported and backed by the AJK government.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir the protest rallies and demonstrations against continued illegal Indian occupation of a bulk part of the Himalayan State of Jammu & Kashmir in all ten districts of the liberated territory, were the hallmark of the day.

The day also mark complete solidarity with the freedom-loving people of IIOJK in their just and principled struggle for freedom and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination.

The protest rallies followed by processions were held by various social, political and public representative organizations representing people of all spheres of life including lawyers, journalists, members of the business community, laborers, students and social and political workers to express hatred against the Indian imperialism besides protesting against the continued denial of all global norms and commitments on Kashmir and the persistent deviation and denial of the Kashmiris birth right to self determination since over last 74 years by India.