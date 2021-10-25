Kashmiris’ celebrations on Indian defeat eye opener for Modi: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that the celebrations of Kashmiris in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after Indian cricket team’s defeat against Pakistan should be an eye opener for the Prime Minister Modi and company.

بھارت میں کرکٹ ٹیم کی شکست کے بعد کشمیر میں جو جشن منایا گیا وہ مودی اینڈ کمپنی کی آنکھیں کھولنے کیلئے کافی ہونا چاہئے،جس طرح مسلمانوں کو ایک بار پھر مودی کے چمچوں نے ذہنی اورجسمانی اذیت کا نشانہ بنایا اس کی مذمت کرنی ہو گی،شدت پسندی کے خلاف آوازوں کو بلند ہونا ہو گا #PakvsIndia — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 25, 2021

In a tweet, he said that the way in which Muslims have once again been subjected to mental and physical torture by Modi’s stooges in India must be condemned. He said that time has come to raise voice against Hindutva brigade led extremism.