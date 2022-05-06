Kashmiri youth remember Riyaz Naikoo

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP):The Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) especially the youth remember freedom fighter Riyaz Naikoo each year by paying rich tribute to acknowledge his noble struggle for liberation of IIOJK.

Riyaz Naikoo, who replaced Burhan Wani in 2016 embraced Shahadat on May 6, 2020 at Pulwama.

Naikoo known as “Teacher-turned-freedom fighter” joined the struggle against oppressive Indian forces in 2012, two years after 100 people were killed by Indian troops during a peaceful protest.

Naikoo transformed from peaceful teacher to an armed freedom fighter, because of witnessing un-ending brutalities of Indian Army against innocent Kashmiris.

Naikoo had a conviction that, “the main intention of India’s Hindu nationalist government is not only to completely occupy Kashmir, but also to erase any form of resistance that Kashmiris have.”

After Wani’s death, Naikoo helped give new life to the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

Today, entire IIOJK is victim at the hand of Modi led fascist regime. Kashmiris have no option but to fight back to end the ruthless oppression.

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC pay homage to Riyaz Naikoo for his valiant struggle and extreme sacrifice for the freedom of his people.

As a commander, Naikoo carried the legacy of freedom movement of Wani, truly displaying that even death can’t stop the ‘Torch Bearers’ of indigenous freedom struggle in IIOJK from making ultimate sacrifice in the line of their freedom struggle.

Kashmiris and particularly the youth regard July as the month of Wani and May as the month of Naikoo.