Kashmir Baney ga Pakistan’ is voice of every Kashmiri: report

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, slogan of ‘Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan’ is the voice of every Kashmiri Muslim as hearts of Kashmiris and Pakistanis throb in unison.

According to an analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, the people of the occupied territory are happy with the way Pakistan observed the Siege Day on August 5 to express solidarity with the Kashmiri Muslims.

The report pointed out that the day fully testified the slogan “We are Pakistanis, Pakistan is ours”, coined by the veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gillani.

The report particularly mentioned the famous saying of Pakistan’s Founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that “Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein”, and said that no power on earth can separate Kashmiris and Pakistanis.

The release of new map of Pakistan depicting the entire Jammu and Kashmir as its part has also proven the fact that Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of the partition of the sub-continent.

That is why Pakistani stand with the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for freedom through thick and thin, it added.