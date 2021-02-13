RAWALPINDI, Feb 13 (APP):The troops of Karachi Corps are practicing tactical drills and procedures as part of four-week long Exercise “Jidar – ul- Hadeed” in Thar desert that commenced on 28th January.

The four weeks long defensive manoeuvre exercise was aimed at validating concept of defence in deserts, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The exercise was being conducted in extreme desert conditions, 74 kilometers ahead of Chhor, under conventional operations setting, culminating on 28th February .