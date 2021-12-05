Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive to revive sports culture: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Sunday said Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive being launched from Monday would revive sports culture in Pakistan by providing access to thousands of youth to grounds.

“We will bring talent of Pakistan to the fore through talent hunt programme being launched under the sports drive,” said Usman Dar while addressing a news conference here.

Flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza, Usman Dar said Prime Minister Imran Khan would officially inaugurate the sports drive here at Jinnah Stadium Sports Complex.

He urged the youth to visit official website of the Kamyab Jawan Programme after launch of the drive to get registered for different games.

Usman Dar said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given clear instructions to produce national heroes through this platform who would represent the country in different games at international level.

He said PM Imran Khan was keen to empower the country’s youth through gainful employment and meaningful engagement.

Under its first phase, around 12 different games for male and 10 for female would be arranged across 25 regions under the talent hunt programme. The age bracket for both would be 11-25 years.

In the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive, games for male included football, cricket, hockey, badminton, boxing, handball, judo, squash, table tennis, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling.

For young females, the games would be badminton, cricket, football, hockey, boxing, handball, judo, squash, table tennis, and volleyball.

After conclusion of the games, the selected pool of talent would then compete in a national league under the program.

The final pool of talent from league would be given a chance to get trained and developed in world class 12 sports academies and high-performance centers to be built in 12 universities under the program.

12 sports academies would be set up in various varsities including Bahauddin Zakariya University, Punjab, University of the Punjab, Lahore, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore, University of Agriculture Faisalabad,

University of Karachi, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari, University of Peshawar, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, International Islamic University, Islamabad, Balochistan University and Karakoram International University,

Gilgit Baltistan for promoting hockey, weightlifting, wrestling, hand ball, football, judo, boxing, squash, volley ball, cricket, athletic games and skiing, respectively.

The Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme was a flagship initiative of the present government under which six schemes have been launched including Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, Skills for All, Youth Green Movement, Kamayab Marakiz and others.