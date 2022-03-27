JUI-F, PML-N caravans disappear from roads: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that the so-called caravans of JUI-F and PML-N have disappeared from the roads.
In a tweet, the minister said that all caravans coming to Islamabad belong to Imran Khan.
