ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP): The National Assembly speaker has rescheduled the joint sitting of Parliament on October 11 (Tuesday) at 4 p.m. instead of October 20, (Thursday).

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the joint session had been rescheduled by the speaker in exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to Rule 4 of the Parliament (Joint Sittings) Rules, 1973.