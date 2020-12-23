ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday emphasized the need of joint efforts to cope the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The role of IT was vital for tackling coronavirus and the ministry was taking every possible measure in this regard, the Minister said while chairing a meeting here.

Amin Ul Haque appreciated the role of telecom industry and assured full cooperation in resolving the issues of cellular mobile operators.

The Federal Minister asked cellular mobile operators to offer special bundle offers especially for students to provide them assistance in online education.

Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Chairman PTA Maj Gen (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa and representatives of IT companies were also present in the meeting.