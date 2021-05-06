Jobless youth gets appointment letter on CM instruction

LAHORE, May 06 (APP):On the instruction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a jobless youth of Shorkot tehsil namely, Mehmood-ul-Hassan has been given an appointment letter of a government job.

The CM took this decision after a video of Mehmood-ul-Hassan went viral on social media.

In this regard, the CM said the state was responsible to employ hapless youth like Mehmood-ul-Hassan and regretted that due to the outdated system of the past, people like him were unable to get their rights.

Regrettably, the past rulers paid no heed to improve the archaic system, he said. The PTI government introduced reforms to transform the system, according to the aspirations of the people, and time was not far when youth like him would be given its right automatically.

It was important to note that the loan scheme had also been launched to help the needy youth to start their own businesses, the CM added.