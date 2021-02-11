JCSC lauds NCOC's efforts for containing COVID-19

RAWALPINDI, Feb 11 (APP): The Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) on Thursday dilated upon the latest situation of COVID-19 and lauded the services of ‘National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) which was established to synergize and articulate unified national effort for containment of COVID-19.

The JCSC met here at the Joint Staff Headquarters with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and senior officers from Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Defence Production and tri-services.

The forum discussed the emerging regional geo-strategic environment, including the fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies or doctrines and operational preparedness of the armed forces.

The participants also discussed the situation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and reiterated that Pakistan would continue to provide all-out diplomatic, moral and political support to the brave people of IIOJK in their indigenous struggle to get justice and their right to self-determination in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The forum reaffirmed the resolve of armed forces to respond to entire spectrum of threat in the most befitting manner in line with comprehensive security strategy.

The participants lauded the sacrifices of security agencies in the fight against terrorism.

At the end, the JCSC chairman lauded the jointness of the Pakistan Armed Forces in meeting all defence and security challenges.