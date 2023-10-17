JazzCash, Total PARCO partner to set new benchmarks for convenience

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP): JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading fintech platform, has joined forces with Total PARCO, a leading Oil Marketing Company, in a historic collaboration that promises to redefine convenience for people across Pakistan.

This landmark partnership signifies one of the most significant alliances between fintech and the energy sector in recent years. Total PARCO’s Infini wallet users can now top-up their wallets using JazzCash as a payment gateway and unlock a wide range of services on the platform.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Aamir Aftab, Chief Product Officer JazzCash, said, “At the heart of this partnership is a commitment to driving digital financial inclusion by offering innovative solutions that simplify lives. JazzCash and Total PARCO have taken a giant leap forward by opening up avenues of ease and convenience, a key milestone in creating accessibility through fintech.”

For JazzCash users, this partnership opens up a world of possibilities, allowing them to effortlessly manage their fuel expenses, track transactions, and access a host of value-added services, all within the Infini app. Whether it’s topping up your fuel card or exploring the latest offers and promotions, JazzCash and Total PARCO are committed to making every transaction smooth.

This partnership is set to empower consumers across Pakistan by combining the strengths of two industry leaders, JazzCash and Total PARCO. It represents a powerful convergence of financial technology and the energy sector, demonstrating their commitment to meeting the evolving needs of their customers.

As the partnership unfolds, both companies look forward to introducing even more innovations and enhancements that will further enrich people’s lives across the country. Together, JazzCash and Total PARCO are poised to transform the fueling experience, making it more convenient, efficient, and rewarding for all.