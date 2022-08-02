Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister meets MoS Hina Khar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP): Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan HONDA Taro met Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday here and discussed the bilateral ties.
The minister of state appreciated the trusted development partnership between Pakistan and Japan.
She emphasized further deepening of bilateral trade and investment relations and also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to promoting international peace and stability.
Meanwhile, the Indonesian Ambassador in Pakistan Adam Tugio also called on Hina Rabbani Khar wherein she expressed the desire to further strengthen the bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in trade and investment.
She also underscored more business-to-business contacts and generating momentum through high-level visits and connectivity.