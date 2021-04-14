Japanese envoy calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Apr 14 (APP):Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan valued its relations with Japan and acknowledged Japan’s efforts for regional stability .

The visiting dignitary praised Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in the region particularly Afghan Peace Process and vowed to further enhance ties with Pakistan.