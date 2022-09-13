Japan to continue support Pakistan in socio-economic areas: Ambassador Mitsuhiro

KARACHI, Sep 13 (APP): Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mitsuhiro Wada on Tuesday assured that his country would continue its support to Pakistan in various social and economic areas, especially in this very difficult situation emerging after the heavy rains and floods causing devastation in most areas of Pakistan.

During his interactive meeting with members of Pakistan Japan Business Forum here at the metropolis, the ambassador expressed condolences with Pakistani families who lost their loved ones in the recent flash rains and flood, and expressed deep concern over the human loss from climate change calamity.

“Japan has always stood with the people of Pakistan and will continue its support,” he said, pledging that he would work hard to further strengthen the relationship and cooperation between Japan and Pakistan.

As the Ambassador to Pakistan, Mitsuhiro said that he felt very happy to work with the people of Pakistan for promoting mutual interests of the two countries.

“We will have to work out the joint actions on social and economic fronts,” he asserted.

Mitsuhiro Wada assured his government’s support to PJBF’s members as it saw the forum a strong tool to promote bilateral trade, investment and overall economic cooperation.

He appreciated holding of Pakistan-Japan Businessmen Joint Dialogue in Islamabad, on 29th of this month, which would be followed by a seminar on the bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

These two events would help voice the concerns and proposals by the representatives of the two business communities to their respective governments for boosting the bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

PJBF, JETRO and Ministries of Commerce of the two countries would be the hosts.

PJBF’s Chairman Kaleem Farooqui said up to 60 leading Japanese businesspersons were expected to participate in Pak Japan Joint Dialogue later this month.

He also informed that the forum’s Board of Directors would meet next month, while on October, a training session for the PJBF members would also be held.

He said Pakistan Japan Business Forum was formed twenty years ago, with ten members from each side.

He highlighted the cooperation between the two countries over last 70 years on social and economic fronts mainly in information technology, education and agriculture.

Member of PJBF’s BoD, Sohail Shams presented a vote of thanks to the Japanese ambassador.