Japan important defence partner; Pak highly values its ties, says Zobaida Jalal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal Monday said Pakistan considered Japan as an important defence partner and highly values relations with Japan.

Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori on Monday called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal, here said a press release.

She welcomed the dignitary and said, “The two countries have a great potential of cooperation in various domains. Therefore, its high time for both states to work jointly to undertake efforts in different fields ranging from defence to trade and tourism.”

The minister also commended the efforts of Japanese government for regular holding of Pakistan-Japan Politico-Military and Military to Military Dialogues, adding that such interactions were a concrete expression of the desire of both the countries to enhance mutual defence collaboration. She mentioned the potential to cooperate in the defence field and need to strengthen the existing level of defence collaboration.

The Japanese Ambassador assured of his Government’s continued support to Pakistan and exploring new avenues of mutual collaboration.