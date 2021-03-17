Japan expresses desire to expand bilateral ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):Japan has expressed strong desire to expand relations with Pakistan in different fields including trade, economy, investment, military and sports besides enhancing political and cultural exchanges.

The views were expressed by Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda in an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan on Wednesday.

Giving a complete background of historic relations between Pakistan and Japan, the Japanese Ambassador said the bilateral relations between the two countries have strengthened with the passage of time.

He said both the countries would celebrate next year the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. He said they would continue cooperation with Pakistani partners in different fields for peace, stability and development in the region.

Alluding to the Japanese cooperation to Pakistan in the areas of road infrastructure, power generation and polio eradication, the Japanese envoy said his country would prioritize development of those areas which was the requirement of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan could also benefit from the latest technology and expertise of Japan in the areas of water and sanitation, health, education and to cope with the natural disasters.

Kuninori Matsuda said they also wanted to extend cooperation to Pakistan in import substitution and promotion of its exports. He pointed out that there was great demand for agricultural products in Japan including that of Basmati rice, Mango, sesame, dates, salt and textiles.

Referring to Pakistan’s fisheries potential, he said his country would support the country to strengthen the sector to enhance its exports to Japan and other countries.

The Japanese Ambassador said Japan has offered services to Pakistan for the development of a weather surveillance network to deal with the floods triggered by monsoon rains. As a result, ninety percent of Pakistani land could be seen through Japanese Weather Surveillance Radar Network.

He said in future they intend to upgrade the Radio and TV networks so that the people have fast access to information generated by these networks.

Referring to Pakistan’s diverse landscape, the Japanese Ambassador said the security situation has significantly improved in Pakistan. He said the country has a great potential of attracting tourists not only from Japan but the entire world.

He also expressed his gratitude to Pakistani people for taking interest in Japanese culture and language. To a question, the Japanese Ambassador said Japan has opened for jobs and training.

He said given the low birth rate and aging population, there was a huge shortage of skilled workforce in Japan. He said there was great room for Pakistani human resource especially in the field of Information Technology.

He said these IT experts were not required to learn the Japanese language and they could work in English language. He said they were also trying to enhance enrollment of outstanding Pakistani students in Japanese universities under government sponsored programs.

Responding to a question about the cooperation extended by Japan for upgradation of infrastructure of Radio Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda said repair and rehabilitation of PBC Headquarters Islamabad and Faqirabad Transmission station was completed at a cost of 1.385 billion Yen.

He said now they were planning repair and rehabilitation of Karachi transmission station.

He assured to continue cooperation with the PBC saying he was impressed with the professionalism of its staff.