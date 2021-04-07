ISLAMABAD April 07 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Zaheer A. Janjua Wednesday stressed that economic diplomacy was key to consolidating and expanding Pakistan’s economic outreach in Europe.

During a virtual meeting with CEO of Pakistan Textile Council Saleha Asif, he further noted that the GSP plus scheme had played a vital role in enhancing bilateral trade between Pakistan and the EU.

The meeting focused on enhancing Pak-EU economic and trade ties, a press release said.

Ambassador Janjua highlighted that GSP plus had been mutually beneficial for both Pakistan and the EU.

“Pakistan’s exports to the EU have witnessed a growth of 65 percent and the EU’s exports to Pakistan have increased by 44 percent, since inception of the GSP Plus in 2014,” press release quoted the ambassador as saying.

Commenting on the potential opportunities created by the preferential market access, he emphasized on diversification and value addition of Pakistani exports to the EU.

Highlighting the government’s continued efforts to support the export sector of Pakistan, ambassador Janjua assured close cooperation and support for Pakistani exporters.

He also highlighted government’s steps to attract foreign direct investment and observed that in the last two years Pakistan had climbed 39 positions in the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking.

Saleha Asif appreciated efforts of the embassy in promoting trading relations between Pakistan and Europe.

She also apprised the ambassador about the plans of PTC for enhancing textile exports through R&D and its efforts to secure greater market access in the European block.