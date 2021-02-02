Jammu & Kashmir dispute settlement key to sustainable peace in South Asia: Dr Fai

ISLAMABAD, Feb 02 (APP): The final and durable settlement of the Kashmir dispute would undoubtedly guarantee peace and stability not only in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) but also in the whole region of South Asia, Secretary General, Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai said Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said the resolution of long standing issue would have a great impact on the international peace and security.

“It is in the interest of world peace that Kashmir dispute should be resolved to the satisfaction of the people of IIOJK,” he said.

The Global Solidarity Day being organized on Friday to let the people of Kashmir know that they were not alone.

Fai added, “Kashmir is not forgotten. We are not going to let it happen. Why? Because as sons of the soil and as human beings we cannot afford ignoring basic right of self-determination which was guaranteed under the UN Security Council resolutions.

No one knows better than newly elected President Joseph Biden as a global diplomat that American strategy of conflict in a region involving India, Pakistan and Afghanistan — and of the delicate relationship needs to be safeguarded from violent disruption.”

India and Pakistan have fought two wars over the disputed territory of Kashmir and the potential for a more devastating third can hardly be said to have been removed, especially in view of the popular uprising in IIOJK.

Despite the heavy cost, the people of Kashmir are not likely to give up their demand to right of self-determination,” Fai reiterated.

“Our efforts should be to persuade the world community including the United States to urge both India and Pakistan to include the leadership of the people of Jammu & Kashmir in the negotiations to peacefully resolve the dispute over Kashmir.

When we talk of IIOJK,we talk of the sentiments and enormous sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people during the past 73 years for a cause dear to all inhabitants, be they Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs or Buddhists.

Dr. Fai stressed “I do not doubt for a minute that to regain much of what has been lost, the people of Kashmir are determined to present their peaceful objectives to the international community.

Their objective is to seek a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict through dialogue, with the participation of all parties – Government of India, Government of Pakistan and the people of Kashmir. Their view is one of inclusion. They believe that there is nothing to be gained by isolating groups with varying opinions.”

Fai said that nothing better could be said about human rights in Kashmir. Every human rights group including the office of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights that has examined the convulsed scene in Kashmir has reported harrowing human rights violations, including tens of thousands of extrajudicial killings, rape, torture, plunder, arbitrary arrests, and ruthless suppression of free speech and press.

The United States State Department annual human rights report invariably paints an ugly human rights dispensation in Kashmir.

The truth is that the people of Kashmir themselves have always been hostile to the presence of India’s troops on their soil and have resisted to such oppression, and over hundred thousand Kashmiris have died within the past 30 years alone.