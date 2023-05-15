ITP stresses public awareness on ‘7th Global Road Safety Week’

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on the ‘7th Global Road Safety Week’ stressed public awareness of the effective implementation of laws regarding safety measures for pedestrians and drivers to minimize road accidents.

Talking to a private news channel, the Head of Education Wing (ITP) said, we are organizing road safety seminars, awareness walks and camps to sensitize the public and citizens to guard against traffic hazards through employing safety measures.

UN Global Road Safety Week is an annual event held in May to raise awareness about road safety and the importance of taking steps to prevent accidents, he said, adding, safety week will continue till May 21.

UN Global Road Safety Week is an important opportunity to raise awareness about the dangers of road traffic and to take steps to make our roads safer, he said, adding, the aim of holding an awareness programme is to create a traffic sense among the people, advising them that a driver should honour others’ rights, especially pedestrians while driving.

An exemplary traffic system would be ensured in the capital through the cooperation of citizens, he added.

He also encouraged the public to heed these traffic awareness messages, enjoy the activities and collaborate in promoting traffic safety.