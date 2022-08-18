ITP launches campaign against amateur bike riders

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched campaign against amateur bike drivers and imposed fine to hundreds of motorcyclists during the last month.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad (IGP) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, ITP has launched a special traffic education and enforcement campaign this month.

Following this drive, action is underway against underage bike riders and those involved in rash driving as well as violation of traffic rules.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) in all traffic zones are monitoring this campaign while special squads are taking action against violators and hundreds of bikes have been impounded at various police stations during last month.

Moreover police teams from education wing are also giving safety tips to road users.

SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appealed to parents to fulfill their responsibility and educate their children about traffic laws.