IT Minister inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX 2022 in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Tuesday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion in the Middle East’s largest technology event “GITEX Global 2022” in Dubai.

Senior officers from the Ministry of IT & Telecom, and Chairman [email protected] Zohaib Khan were also present at the inaugural ceremony, said a news release received here.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque said: “It is an immense feeling to be here in GITEX and see lots of Pakistani companies exhibiting here. Seeing the ‘TECH destiNATION PAKISTAN’ logo everywhere is a proud moment not only for me but for the whole Pakistani community living in the Gulf.”

He noted that 29 Pakistani companies were exhibiting at GITEX during the current year, terming it “a great achievement”. The federal minister said that the Ministry of IT was committed to increasing IT exports.