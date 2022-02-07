Issuance of drug sale licenses in capital automated

ISLAMABAD, Feb 07 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination, Dr. Faisal Sultan on Monday inaugurated the online license issuance system for the federal capital.

With this, the issuance of drug sale licenses to pharmacies, medical stores, and pharma distributors in the federal capital has been automated.

Around 1600 retail setups are operating in Islamabad which were issued licenses manually by the Health Department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). The process was taking around 60 days for issuance of a license, however, now with the automation of the system, it will take 10 days for getting a license online.

The entire process is paper-free and the applicants are able to submit applications from a mobile or their computer system after fulfillment of requirements, they will be able to get print of license, having all security measures, from their system.

The DHO Islamabad, while briefing on the event informed that the step has been initiated in compliance with the directions of the Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) and as per the current government agenda of good governance and transparency in the service delivery area. Dr. Faisal Sultan on the occasion lauded the efforts of the team and declared it as a milestone and a step towards the achievement of the goal of the present political regime of ensuring transparency and expeditious processing of cases in crucial service delivery areas.

The event was attended by CEO Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Asim Rauf, officials of the Health Department, Office bearers of Pakistan Chemist and Druggist Association, office bearers of the Pakistan Pharmacist Association, Community Pharmacist Forum, and the owners of pharmacies and distribution

set-ups.