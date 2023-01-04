ISSI Bids Farewell to Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP):The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) bid a fond farewell to Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry upon the completion of his term as Director-General.

Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry joined the ISSI in June 2018, following his retirement from the Foreign Service of Pakistan after having served as Ambassador to the United States and earlier as Foreign Secretary.

During his tenure, the Institute undertook extensive reforms, upgraded the infrastructure, and established four centers of excellence. Ambassador Chaudhry launched several new initiatives and strengthened the policy advocacy role.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director (Admin)/CPSC, Malik Qasim Mustafa, Director (ACDC), Ms. Amina Khan, Director (CAMEA), Dr. Arshad Ali, Director (ISC), Dr. Neelum Nigar, Director (CSP), and several other Research Fellows/Research Associates shared their rich work experiences with Ambassador Chaudhry and highlighted the progress achieved in research and dialogue under his stewardship.

Chairman ISSI’s Board of Governors Ambassador Khalid Mahmood lauded the contribution of Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry in enhancing the quality of the Institute’s research activities as well as enlarging its outreach and policy input role.

He also appreciated his role in the uplifting of the Institute’s premises. Ambassador Chaudhry was less of a boss and more a mentor to his ISSI colleagues, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood added.

Former Foreign Secretary and the new Director General of ISSI, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, lauded Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry’s dedicated efforts that had led to the Institute’s enhanced profile and trajectory.

While wishing Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry the best in his future endeavours, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood expressed the hope that the Institute would continue to benefit from his support and wise guidance.

In his valedictory address, Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry spoke fondly about his tenure as the DG ISSI.

He said hard-working research faculty and administration staff were a source of strength for the Institute. He added that the Institute was set to scale new heights in both its research work and outreach efforts. Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry appreciated the dedication and efforts of his team members and thanked them for their valuable support to him in fulfilling his duties as the Director-General.