Islamabad seeks global partners to tackle water crisis

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): The Capital Development Authority (CDA) convened international development partners on Tuesday to address Islamabad’s growing water challenges.

The conference, attended by Federal Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha and CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, brought together representatives from UNICEF, World Bank, ADB, and other major organizations.

“Every drop of water is invaluable – saving water means saving lives,” stated Chairman Randhawa, emphasizing the city’s urgent need for sustainable water solutions.

The CDA announced plans to modernize Islamabad’s water infrastructure while exploring alternative sources to meet future demand.

The initiatives include the establishment of Islamabad Water Agency as a central management body, implementing pipeline repair programs and public conservation campaigns and developing comprehensive data on future water requirements.

International partners expressed willingness to support these efforts with technical expertise and funding.

“This collaboration marks a crucial step toward water security,” noted Interior Secretary Agha, praising the joint initiative between CDA and UNICEF.

The conference highlighted climate change impacts as a growing threat to water availability, with officials calling for immediate action from both authorities and citizens to prevent wastage.

Educational institutions and media organizations were urged to boost public awareness about water conservation.

With Islamabad’s population rapidly expanding, officials warned that current water resources may prove inadequate without significant infrastructure improvements and responsible usage.

The CDA pledged to prioritize water projects while seeking continued international cooperation.