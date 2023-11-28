Islamabad police chief directs for early renovation of community center

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP): Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan inspected the Police Community Center constructed in compliance with international standards at the Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad.

On the occasion, Capital Police Officer (Headquarters) and SSP Headquarters were also present. ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan issued directives to expedite the decoration and furnishing of the Police Community Center.

During his visit, he emphasized the welfare initiatives undertaken for officials and their families within the Islamabad Capital Police. He highlighted that the construction of the Police Community Center aimed to benefit not only the police officers and officials but also their families in the future.

Elaborating on the welfare measures, he mentioned the initiation of various projects to ensure maximum relief for police personnel across all sectors. He stressed that these efforts would not only elevate the morale of the police force but also enhance the well-being of their families.

Further steps for the welfare of police personnel and their families are being actively pursued, aiming to provide additional facilities and address their concerns effectively, he added.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that providing maximum facilities to police personnel and resolving their issues are among the top priorities in their endeavors.