Islamabad police arrest four suspects for harassing foreign tourists

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Four suspects were arrested on Tuesday by the Islamabad Police for harassing three foreign tourists in Shakarparian, a tourist spot in the federal capital.

Case against the suspects has also been registered in the Aabpara Police Station.

Videos, allegedly filmed by the suspects, have been recovered from their phones, as per Islamabad Police.

On August 15, a video of three foreigners including two women and a man went viral on social media in which they were seen being harassed by a mob in Shakarparian.