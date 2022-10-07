Islam always give message of love, peace & affection: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, OCT 7 (APP):”The life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a role model for the universe and Islam always give the message of peace, love and affection to the mankind.”

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira made these remarks after inaugurating the calligraphy of Wasil Shahid titled “Salloo Alihhe waalihe (Blessings be upon the Prophet and his family)” here on Friday.

Kaira said that Muslims should follow the footprints of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) for a peaceful and successful life.

The aim of this exhibition was to highlight the Islamic calligraphy with Turkish style as the Islamic Calligraphy and culture has a unique status in art.

Over 20 pieces of calligraphy were exhibited in the exhibition and verses of Holy Quran were described on various art pieces.