IRSA releases 95,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 95,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 60,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1534.22 feet and was 136.22 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 33,000 cusecs while outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1166.35 feet, which was 116.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,900 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 58,400, 42,400, 40,000 and 22,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.