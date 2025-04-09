IRSA releases 82,800 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 82,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 98,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1410.57 feet which was 8.57 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 27,600 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1094.50 feet, which was 44.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 30,300 cusecs and 17,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 42,500, 34,200, 26,100 and 6,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 22,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 13,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.