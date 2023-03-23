IRSA releases 67,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 67,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 62,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1423.46 feet and was 25.46 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 19,900 cusecs while outflow was 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1094.85 feet, 44.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 19,600 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 27,400, 38,300, 24,900 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.