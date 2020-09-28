IRSA releases 166,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 166,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 133,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1548.19 feet, which was 162.19 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 79,300 cusecs and outflow as 85,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1231.95 feet, which was 191.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,600 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 90,600, 79,100 and 19,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 11,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.