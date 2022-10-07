IRSA releases 142,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 142,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 99,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1543.20 feet and was 145.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 52,000 cusecs while outflow as 80,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1185.95 feet, which was 135.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 12,600 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

Whereas, the release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 67,400, 60,900, 48,400 and 33,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 16,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,100 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.