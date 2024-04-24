Iranian President leaves after 3-day Pakistan visit

KARACHI, Apr 24 (APP): President of Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Ebrahim Raisi has left for Tehran along with his delegation after completing three-day visit to Pakistan early on Wednesday morning.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah saw off the distinguished guest at Karachi Airport early morning.

During his three-day visit, the Iranian President held meetings with the President, Prime Minister, Chief of the Army Staff, Chairman Senate, Speaker of the National Assembly, and the chief ministers and governors of Sindh and Punjab.

Earlier, Iranian President, along with his spouse Dr Jamileh Alamolhoda and a high level delegation arrived the provincial capital and visited mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Dr Raisi also held meetings at CM House and addressed a ceremony attended by prominent personalities belonging to all walks of life including Ulema, leading businessmen, provincial ministers and the parliament members.

The Iranian President was also conferred with an honorary degree by Governor Sindh who is also Chancellor of Karachi University.

Meanwhile, the spouse of the Iranian President, Dr Jamileh also attended a seminar at IBA university as the chief guest.