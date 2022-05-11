Introducing electoral reforms top most agenda of govt: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP):Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar Wednesday said that present government’ top agenda to introduce electoral reforms in the country would ensure transparency in the democratic process and level playing field for all political parties.

Talking to PTV news TV channel, he said the government was ready to hear opposition regarding the issue of reforms as it is a matter of the “future of Pakistan’s democracy”.

He said right of vote to overseas Pakistanis cannot be given till the required legislation is done by the parliament regarding various practical legal aspects, adding, proper dialogue and debate would be the best way to tackle the issue.



He said electoral reform committee would further discuss all legal points to ensure the rights of overseas Pakistanis adding PML-N would support the right to vote for Pakistanis abroad under a democratic approach and principles.



“Overseas are our precious asset and the pride of Pakistan,” he added.



Replying a question, he said as per the vision of the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif , the government is utilizing all available resources to provide maximum relief to the common man from effects of price hike.



Minister also reiterated his government’s firm commitment for the promotion and protection of human rights including the rights of women, children, and minorities in Pakistan.