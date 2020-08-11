Int’l Youth Day: UNDP’s webinar on meaningful youth engagement Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): The United Nation Development Programme-Pakistan (UNDP-Pak) will hold a webinar on August 12 (Wednesday) to discuss ways for meaningful engagement of youth in the society.

The webinar titled ‘Breaking Barriers for Meaningful Youth Engagement’ is being held in connection with the International Youth Day 2020.

“On 12th of Aug, International Youth Day, UNDP-Pakistan is organizing a webinar on “Breaking Barriers for meaningful youth engagement”,” said a post shared by the Kamyab Jawan Programme on its social media pages.

It also shared the webinar’s link for the interested people.

“For participating, please visit the link given below,” the post added.