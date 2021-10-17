Int’l Measles Rubella Mission shares visit’s feedback with health officials

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP):A high-level ‘International Measles Rubella Mission’ on Sunday shared their feedback with senior health officials at the end of week-long visit to Pakistan.

The Mission members shared observations vis-a-vis recommendations acquired during their week-long visit in terms of high level advocacy for Measles Rubella Catch-up Campaign with senior political and administrative leadership as Pakistan gear up for the biggest Measles Rubella (MR) Campaign in the global history.

In this regard, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, Dr. Faisal Sultan chaired a very important National Inter-Agency Coordination Committee (NICC) meeting.

The meeting was scheduled in line with a high level ‘Partners Mission’ with members from WHO, Gavi, UNICEF and other global health leading entities. The Mission during visit from October 11-15, 2021 held meetings with the federal and provincial levels Expanded Programmes on Immunization (EPI), Polio Emergency Operation Centres, UNICEF, WHO representatives and all other stakeholders.

The primary agenda of the visit was to incorporate global wisdom on MR campaign preparation and implementation to Pakistan.

The mission focus also remained on adequate human resources, especially female vaccinators, brainstorming to Identify bottlenecks and suggest directions for all stakeholders especially in terms of MR campaign and Covid-19 vaccinations, schools and Madrassas vaccination and out of school children.

Speaking at the NICC meeting, Dr. Faisal Sultan valued the visit of MR Mission saying it is high time for the global perspectives that we are getting one month prior to the campaign.

He also agreed to the recommendations and assured the MR Mission that Government of Pakistan will ensure working in the light of these. Dr. Faisal Sultan said that all vaccination campaigns will get their due consideration in term of implementation.

Dr. Muhammad Akram Shah, National Programme Manager thanked Dr Faisal for applauding findings and success factors highlighted in the MR vision visit specially in connection with Routine Immunization and Polio synergy interventions.

The mission consisted of Dr. Natasha Sarah Crowcroft, Senior Technical Adviser MR, WHO HQ, Dr. Adetokunbo Oshin, Director – High impact countries, Gavi Secretariat,

Dr. Stephen Sosler, Head – Vaccine Implementation team, Gavi , Ms. Alexa Reynolds, Senior Country Programme Manager, Gavi, Dr. Christopher Gregory, Senior Health Advisor and Head, Accelerated Immunization Initiatives, UNICEF HQ, Dr. Almea Matanock, CDC Pakistan and others.