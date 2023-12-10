Int’l Human Rights Day being marked

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):World Human Rights Day is being observed in Pakistan on Sunday like other parts of the globe to highlights fundamental rights of all human beings.

The theme for this year’s day is ‘freedom, equality and justice for all’.

World Human Rights Day aims to raise awareness and encourage action to uphold human rights globally.

It is observed annually to commemorate the adoption and proclamation of the universal declaration of human rights by the united nations general assembly on December 10, 1948.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of one of the world’s most groundbreaking global pledges: the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). This landmark document enshrines the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being – regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.

The Declaration was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on 10 December 1948 and sets out, for the first time, fundamental human rights to be universally protected.

Available in more than 500 languages, it is the most translated document in the world.