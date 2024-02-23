Int’l Conference on ‘Role of Media in Enhancing the Global Connectivity through BRI’ held

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Speakers at a one-day international conference on “Role of Media in Enhancing Global Connectivity through the Belt and Road Initiative” held here explored the impact of media on increasing global awareness about the current challenges and paving the way for more interconnected and mutually beneficial relationships for future generations.

The conference was jointly organized by China Media Group (Islamabad Studio), Department of Arts and Media, Foundation University, Islamabad (FUI), and the Pakistan Research Centre for a Community with Shared Future (PRCCSF), Islamabad, on Thursday.

The conference was aimed at learning about the core values of Chinese journalism, exploring their impact on reporting standards and public discourse, and exploring the proactive role of Chinese media in promoting Chinese culture to increase global awareness and understanding of the complex nuances of Chinese cultures.

Chinese media actively emphasizes how the BRI promotes trade, attracts investment, and expands the markets of participating countries.

Bureau Chief, China Media Group (Islamabad Studio), Islamabad Office, Ms. Jianing Du, presented a speech on “China-Pakistan Media Cooperation to Support the Development of the CPEC: Taking the CMG’s Communication Practice in Pakistan.”

She introduced the work of the China Media Group when it was created, and its work conducts regular programs and video production. She discussed how to promote and strengthen media cooperation between China and Pakistan.

Distinguished Research Fellow at the Institute for a Community with Shared Future (ICSF), Communication University of China (CUC), Beijing, China, Dr. Wanchu Zhong gave a speech on Initiatives Taken to Achieve Global Community Building within the Greater Eurasian Region.

She highlighted the cross-continental cooperation framework and the infrastructural developmental project and recommended regional cooperation in resolving global challenges such as climate change.

Former Federal Secretary of Information, Mr. Ashfaq Gondal, presented a speech on analyzing the geopolitical impact of the Belt and Road Initiative on the participating countries and the broader international community.

He highlighted China’s role in pursuing good neighborhood policy and peaceful development with neighbors and the entire world. He discussed the overall progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and how China-Pakistan is making positive contributions to peace, progress, and development.

Managing Director, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Asim Khichi, presented a speech on “Pakistan’s Media Role in Regional Connectivity through CPEC.”

He highlighted the media’s great role in facilitating dialogue and understanding between China and Pakistan, as well as the diplomatic efforts that the member states should make for the whole BRI.

Thus, by enabling the quick exchange of information, the media establishes a hospitable environment in which neighboring countries combine their efforts to resolve challenges.

“The role of Pakistani media in the current CPEC is as important as it once was. As we create the next phase of this transformational plan, the media should take strong leadership to inform, engage, and empower the population,” he emphasized.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Rector/Pro-Rector Foundation University, Islamabad, Brig. (R) Dr. Abdul Ghafoor, highlighted the role of Chinese media in promoting positivity, maturity, and constructive reality.

He highlighted the establishment of a regional media connectivity center to conduct various joint projects, including conferences, training, and exchange learning programs, to achieve shared aspirations.

The Executive Director (ED) of the Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future (PRCCSF), Khalid Taimur Akram, gave a speech on ‘Understanding the Various Facets of the Belt and Road Initiative within the International Landscape’.

He stated that China’s willingness to collaborate with all parties demonstrates its commitment to achieving a prosperous, interlinked future across the world.

“China seeks to foster an environment suitable for sustainable development and mutual prosperity,” he said.

Discussing the prospects for regional countries to enhance connectivity and promote regional trade, he said, “The trade cooperation between China and a lot of countries is helping a transition towards a more equitable and interconnected global system, delivering stability, prosperity, and mutual advantage to regions.”

Head Department of Arts and Media, FUI, Dr. Hina Shahid, in her speech on the role of media in constructing reality, discussed the role of the media in framing reality.

She noted, “It’s crucial to acknowledge that the media’s role in constructing reality is not inherently negative.”

She highlighted, “Chinese media plays a crucial role in generating public support and enthusiasm for the Road and Belt initiative projects by increasing awareness and disseminating correct information.”

Head of Department for Public Relations and Marketing, University of St. Augustine, Tanzania, David Haruna Mrisho, spoke on Connectivity and Integration between Continents: Understanding Initiatives and Facilitations provided by BRI.

He said, “BRI is turning dreams into reality for a better future. He highlighted the policy coordination involved in making the continental connection.”

Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS), Sarmad Ali, presented a speech on “Conceptualizing the Belt and Road Initiatives through the Pakistani Lens.”

He noted, “Media cooperation plays a vital role in fostering communication and coordination, which is significant for promoting a positive image of China and global development cooperation.”

“As we strengthen bonds of friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Pakistan and China, media cooperation has the potential to pave the way for a more interconnected and mutually beneficial relationship for generations to come,” SG said.

Chairman, Implementation Tribunal for Newspaper Employees (ITNE), Shahid Mehmood Khokhar, Chairman, Board of Experts, PRCCSF, and Ovais Ali Khokhar, Head of the Social Sciences Department, Bahria University, Islamabad, Dr. Adam Saud, also spoke on the occasion.

On the sidelines of the conference, a poster exhibition titled “Belt & Road Initiative: A Journey towards a Prospective Future” was held, which was very successful.

The winners were announced for the top ten participants who skillfully portrayed the theme and showcased their stories with remarkable results