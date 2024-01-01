Interior ministry for crackdown against individuals implicated in passport, visa scam

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP): The Interior Ministry has underscored the imperative to crackdown on individuals implicated in the counterfeit passport and visa scam, aiming to enhance transparency in visa and passport procedures.

This commitment was reaffirmed during a meeting on Integrated Border Management System Version 2, chaired by the Interior Secretary on Monday, said a press release.

The directives were issued to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the passport office to take stringent actions against all those implicated in this nefarious activity.

Plans are underway to enhance the efficiency of the Integrated Border Management System (IBMS), and the activation of the e-passport and e-gate system is imminent.