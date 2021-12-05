Interior Minister pays tribute to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed on martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (APP):Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has paid tribute to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider for his sacrifice for the country.

In his message on 50th martyrdom anniversary of Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed on Sunday, he said, Major Akram Shaheed presented the supreme sacrifice in the 1971 war with India while defending the motherland in the Zafarwal sector.

The Minister said great sacrifice of Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed for the country and nation would always be remembered.