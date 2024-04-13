Interior Minister pays homage to Pakistan Army Jawans, martyred in operation against terrorists

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday paid homage to two soldiers of the Pakistan Army who were martyred in the operation against terrorists in Bunir district.

Martyr Havaldar Mudassar and Lance Naik Haseeb bravely thwarted the nefarious intentions of the terrorists, said the minister in his message.

Naqvi expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs and said that Havildar Mudassar and Lance Naik Haseeb got the high status of martyrdom for the sake of peace of the nation.

Martyrs are the pride of the nation, he said adding that martyrs have cultivated peace with their precious blood. He said that the nation is determined in the war against terrorism and such cowardly acts cannot defeat the unwavering resolve of the nation.