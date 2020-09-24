Intensive campaign helps to eliminate locust: Imam

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday said that due to intensive campaign against locust, pest has been controlled in the country.

While talking to a delegation of Members of Provincial Assembly of Sindh, Imam said that Sindh is rich in agriculture resources and livestock development and could play vital role in economic development.

During the meeting, the federal minister also underlined the need for improving seed technology for better yield and added that uplift of agriculture is the top priority of his government.

The delegation included Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly, M. Shiraz Ali, Advisor to Leader of the Opposition, Sidra Imran, Sanjay Gangwani, Raja Azhar and Shahzad Qureshi